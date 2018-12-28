Amazon Launches Third-Annual Digital Day Sale

Amazon is making a digital content push with the launch of its third-annual Digital Day sale.

Amazon’s Digital Day is a one-day event that features deals on a variety of digital goods, including e-books, audiobooks, movies, and software, among others. The content is accessible on several devices, including Amazon’s own products, like the Kindle and Fire TV, but you can also access it on other devices, like iPhones, Android phones, and computers.

This year, Amazon is offering up to 75% off on a variety of best-selling Kindle e-books, including the popular novel Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan and Ellie Kemper’s autobiography My Squirrel Days. If you’re a fan of Marvel’s graphic novels, you can get several of them, including Jessica Jones: Blind Spot and You Are Deadpool at up to 80% off.

Moviegoers who also subscribe to Amazon’s Prime subscription service can get up to 65% off a slew of films, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Tomb Raider. If it’s software you’re after, Amazon is giving folks 50% or more off H&R Block tax software and Norton Security, among others. If you sign up for Amazon’s Audible audiobook service, you can take advantage of a buy-one, get-one sale.

Amazon’s Digital Day is going on now. The deals will be available through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday.