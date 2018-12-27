Michelle Obama Tops Hillary Clinton in Most Admired Women Poll

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America.

In a poll Gallup conducted between December 3 and December 12, 15% of Americans said they admired Obama more than any other woman. She easily bested Oprah Winfrey, who was mentioned by 5% of Americans. Hillary Clinton, who has been the most admired woman each year for the last 17 years, landed in third place with 4% of mentions. Current first lady Melania Trump was also cited by 4% of Americans in the poll.

Gallup’s survey is conducted each year and asks Americans an open-ended question to name the man and woman they admire most. The person can be anyone in the world. Gallup has conducted the poll since 1946, but didn’t conduct one in 1976.

This is the first time that Obama earned the top spot in the poll. It comes after Obama released her memoir Becoming, which topped the New York Times bestsellers list and has been called by critics one of the best books released this year. On her book tour, Obama has been met by throngs of fans and supporters who see her as an inspiration for the next generation.

By taking the top spot, Obama joins her husband and former President Barack Obama, who was cited by 19% of Americans as the most admired man in the country. President Donald Trump landed in the second spot with 13% of mentions. Former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis were each cited by 2% of respondents.

Not surprisingly, the Gallup poll is divided by political affiliation. Democrats overwhelmingly chose Michelle and Barack Obama as their most admired people. Republicans overwhelmingly chose the Trumps.