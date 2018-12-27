Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be reprising his iconic role in the hit Broadway play next month when the musical hits Puerto Rico, where both of his parents were born.

The Tony Award winner will play the title role in a limited run of the musical January 8-27, 2019 at Teatro UPR. Miranda and his family also established a new Flamboyan Arts Fund to benefit from the musical’s limited run and to help rebuild the arts and culture scene on the island, which is still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Maria.

That fund also has a supporter in Marriott hotels, which has guaranteed a minimum donation of $300,000 to the fund.

Now through February 8th, Marriott will be donating $1 for every room booked at San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, AC Hotel by Marriott San Juan Condado, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in the area and $10 for every room booked at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The Flamboyan Arts Fund is expected to support independent artists, musicians, and galleries on the island.

Earlier this month, Miranda and the original Hamilton cast were honored during the 41st Kennedy Center Honors which aired Wednesday night on CBS. Their performances included several songs from the musical.

Miranda’s passion for Puerto Rico and Hamilton’s production on the island haven’t been without controversy. The New York Times reports that production was originally planned to be held at the University of Puerto Rico, which is being roiled by an unpopular federal oversight board. Miranda publicly supported a debt restructuring plan overseen by the board.

Hamilton was later moved to an off-campus theater.