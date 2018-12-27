Watch the New Trailer for Netflix's 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

The dystopian tech drama series Black Mirror is returning on Friday, Dec. 28 with a feature-length special set in 1984 during the early PC gaming craze. The trailer for Bandersnatch was released Thursday and was packed with ’80s Europop and style.

Rumors earlier this year suggested a possible choose-your-own adventure style Black Mirror episode that was set to come out sometime in 2018, though it hasn’t been confirmed if this film will play out as such.

The trailer points to some crossover between the real world and the virtual one. Bandersnatch will center on a young programmer who is tasked with adapting a “sprawling fantasy novel,” called Bandersnatch into a video game.

“We’re going to be a hit factory, like Motown, but for computer games,” his boss says. What follows is a mysterious, eerie story involving pills and murder, all wrapped into a psychological, mind-altering thriller—as is the Black Mirror style.

Viewers will likely follow the protagonist down a hole that leaves everyone wondering: What’s real?