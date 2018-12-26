Snapchat Now Has Filters For Dogs

Part of Snapchat’s attraction for many users is the app’s filters. Now, not only can you turn yourself into a dog with one of Snapchat’s lenses, but your dog can also get in on the fun, too.

Following up on the launch of Snapchat lenses for cats in October, the company debuted dog lenses this week. The lenses include a set of spectacles for your pooch, antlers, a thing that looks like Fido has gotten his head stuck in a pizza, and a butterfly that will appear on your K9’s nose.

Here’s a video showing off all the options:

If you want to get in on the action and don’t see the lenses as an option for you, make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version of the Snapchat app.

The unique filters are just one of Snapchat’s recent updates. In September the company used its image recognition technology to partner with Amazon and allow Snapchat users to search for items on Amazon by pointing the Snapchat camera at a physical product or barcode.