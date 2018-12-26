Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Released From the Hospital on Christmas Day

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On The Basis Of Sex wasn’t the only RBG-related release on Christmas Day.

“Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital yesterday and is recuperating at home,” Supreme Court spokesperson Kathy Arberg wrote in an email to reporters Wednesday, CNN reports.

Ginsburg, 85, left Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York City just four days after surgeons removed two cancerous nodules from her left lung. “Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” Arberg said in a public statement last week.

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy in NYC today to remove two nodules from her lung, which were determined to be malignant. "Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease," the court's public information office reports. pic.twitter.com/t4gGzi9Z2L — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 21, 2018

The malignant nodules were discovered when doctors were treating three rib fractures Ginsburg sustained in early November after falling in her court office. The two-time cancer survivor and push-up master was back at work and cracking jokes shortly after her fall.

“I can’t promise they were good jokes but they were jokes,” her nephew nephew Daniel Stiepleman told Reuters.

Seen as one of the most liberal justices on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg has said that she doesn’t plan to retire before her 90th birthday, which could outlast President Donald Trump’s ability to place another conservative judge on the court if he wins a second presidential term.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to be back in session on Jan. 7.