For those of you who forgot to get a gift for your brother’s girlfriend or step-uncle—or are simply looking for something to do on Christmas Day, we’ve got you covered with a list of stores that will be open and closed on Dec. 25, 2018.

If you were hoping to make a last minute trip to Target or Walmart, you’re not in luck: both retail chains will be closed on Christmas Day. They will, however, be open on Christmas Eve, along with a number of other stores like JCPenney, Macy’s, and Kmart.

And if you have a few hours to kill and don’t know what to do, many movie theater chains across the country will be open.

Do check individual stores’ local hours before going, as many are franchises and hours may differ from location to location.

Here are stores that are open (at least in some locations) on Christmas Day 2018

7-Eleven

Regular hours will be in effect on Christmas. Most locations are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Albertsons

Most Albertsons stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Circle K

Most Circle K stores will be open with regular hours on the holiday.

Cumberland Farms

Most stores will be open 7 a.m. to midnight on Christmas Day.

CVS

Most CVS locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. This does not include CVS pharmacies located inside of Target stores.

Family Dollar

Some Family Dollar locations will remain open on Christmas Day 2018. Check the hours of your Family Dollar location here.

Giant

Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Ralph’s

Some stores remain open, but hours vary by location.

Rite Aid

Most Rite Aid locations that are open 24 hours will maintain the same hours on Christmas.

Safeway

Some stores remain open, but hours vary by location.

Sheetz

Most stores will be open for their usual hours for Christmas.

Speedway

Most locations will be operating with regular hours on Christmas Day 2018.

Starbucks

SomeStarbucks locations are also open on Christmas Day. You can see if your Starbucks location is open here.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores that are usually open 24 hours will be open all day on Christmas. Locations with limited hours will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wawa

Most Wawa locations will be open with regular hours on December 25.

Whole Foods

Some stores across the country will be open; check your local store for Christmas hours.

Looking for open restaurants? Here are 8 Restaurants That Are Open on Christmas Day 2018.