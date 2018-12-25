8 Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2018

Looking to skip making a homemade meal on Christmas—or not celebrating the holiday at all? You’re in luck.

From breakfast to traditional Christmas dinners, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2018.

1. Boston Market

Participating Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day 2018 throughout the country. They will even be serving a holiday menu with hand-carved ham, mac & cheese and even sweet potato casserole. And, just like always, you can order a Christmas dinner for pickup.

2. Denny’s

Denny’s is no stranger to being open on Christmas Day. The 24-hour chain is open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day—and you might want to try their new Holiday Turkey Melt.

3. Legal Sea Foods

Steamed Lobsters anyone? Most Legal Sea Foods locations will be open on Christmas Day, but make sure to make a reservation. Some restaurants are even planing a special holiday menu.

4. Cracker Barrel

Along with their Christmas Dinner On The Go ,most Cracker Barrels will be open on Christmas Day 2018. During your meal, you can even shop for those last-minute gifts in their country store.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings

The Buffalo Wild Wings chain is not only open, but wants to give you the space to hold your own holiday party this Christmas.

6. Waffle House

Need a quick breakfast before heading to the parents’ house for Christmas? Waffle House is open 365 days a year and 24/7, serving their delicious biscuits.

7. Panda Express

The fast casual restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, serving Chinese food for anyone looking to have a quick bite.

8. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse advises customers to make reservations for their Holiday Surf & Turf and 3-Course Holiday menus. You can even try their new Raspberry Rosemary Cosmo cocktail.

A Holiday Bonus: Starbucks

Coffee lovers rejoice! ManyStarbucks locations will be serving customers on Christmas Day; however, hours vary by location.

Looking for more open stores? Here’s a list of What’s Open and Closed on Christmas Day 2018.