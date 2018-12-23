Not finished with your holiday shopping? Need to deposit that holiday bonus? Want to add a little flair to the gifts with some extra cash?
Christmas Eve falls on a Monday this year, which means your last-minute banking needs will be met with the banks listed below that are open. Hours vary, as Go Banking Rates shows, so use these times as a guideline and make sure to call ahead to your local bank. As a Federal Reserve holiday, most banks will be closed Christmas Day.
- Bank of America: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bank of the West: Branches should be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Capital One: Branches will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Chase Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Citibank: Branches should be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Hours might vary by location.
- Citizens Bank: Branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Comerica Bank: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
- Fifth Third Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Huntington State & National Bank: State branches should be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while National branches will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- KeyBank: Branches should be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- People’s United Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- PNC Bank: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Regions Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours might vary by location.
- Santander Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- SunTrust Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- TD Bank: Many branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Union Bank: Many branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Veritex Community Bank: Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wells Fargo: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.