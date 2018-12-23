These 20 Banks Are Open on Christmas Eve 2018

By Veronica Neto
1:01 PM EST

Not finished with your holiday shopping? Need to deposit that holiday bonus? Want to add a little flair to the gifts with some extra cash?

Christmas Eve falls on a Monday this year, which means your last-minute banking needs will be met with the banks listed below that are open. Hours vary, as Go Banking Rates shows, so use these times as a guideline and make sure to call ahead to your local bank. As a Federal Reserve holiday, most banks will be closed Christmas Day.

  • Bank of America: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Bank of the West: Branches should be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Capital One: Branches will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
  • Chase Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Citibank: Branches should be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Hours might vary by location.
  • Citizens Bank: Branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Comerica Bank: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
  • Fifth Third Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Huntington State & National Bank: State branches should be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while National branches will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • KeyBank: Branches should be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • People’s United Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • PNC Bank: Most branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Regions Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours might vary by location.
  • Santander Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • SunTrust Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • TD Bank: Many branches will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Union Bank: Many branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • US Bank: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Veritex Community Bank: Branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wells Fargo: Branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

 

 

