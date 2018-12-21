The Broadsheet for Dec 21: Planned Parenthood, Harvey Weinstein, Kirstjen Nielsen

• Do as we say, not as we do. As much as I’d like to send you all off into the weekend before Christmas with some cheer and good tidings, this devastating New York Times investigation cannot be ignored.

The article accuses Planned Parenthood of “sidelining, ousting or otherwise handicapping pregnant employees, according to interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees.” And it’s not just PP; the NYT also details cases of pregnancy discrimination at numerous other “organizations with a feminist bent,” including Avon, progressive law firm Mehri & Skalet, and Natera, which sells genetic tests for pregnant women. Among the charges: considering pregnancy in hiring decisions, refusing to provide doctor-ordered breaks, and demoting women who were out on maternity leave.

The story begins with the tale of Ta’Lisa Hairston, who says that even after multiple notes from her nurse explaining that her high blood pressure was endangering her pregnancy, the managers at Planned Parenthood in White Plains, N.Y., refused to give her regular rest or lunch breaks. “I had to hold back tears talking to pregnant women, telling them to take care of their pregnancies when I couldn’t take care of mine,” she told the NYT. “It made me jealous.” Then, two months after giving birth to a premature baby, Hairston said her supervisors began “calling her at home, telling her to return to work early.”

The Times reports that 49 of Planned Parenthood’s 55 regional offices do not provide paid maternity leave. The issue is cost, says one regional head, who estimates that the expense of covering leave for her employees would force PP to close the office completely. Yet while the economic realities can’t be dismissed, there’s no excuse for the rampant pregnancy discrimination documented by this story.

These days, it’s impossible to escape the discussion about the importance of being “mission-driven” and difficult to think of a better example of that phrase than Planned Parenthood. But if your employees’ health and welfare isn’t part of that mission, what does any of it really mean?

