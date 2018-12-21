Hold the Eggnog: States That Limit Alcohol Sales on Christmas Day

Whether it’s eggnog, wine with dinner or a belt of whisky after spending all day with your in-laws, holiday imbibing is customary at Christmas.

But if your liquor cabinet is running low on Dec. 25, you might have trouble restocking.

In nearly half the nation, its actually illegal to sell alcohol on Christmas Day, according to the Competitive Enterprise Institute. In total, 24 states ban the sale of some or all liquors. even if you can find a store that’s open.

Wonder if you live in a Christmas teetotaling state? Here’s a list of states with restrictions.

Arkansas

All alcohol sales are prohibited, including wine and beer sold in grocery stores and any sales at bars and restaurants. Anyone who violates the law faces up to 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Colorado

You can buy marijuana, but if you want to buy beer, wine, or spirits from a liquor or grocery store you’re out of luck. However, you can get a drink at a bar or restaurant.

Connecticut

The nutmeg state bans booze sales on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Thanksgiving. Bars and restaurants continue to serve.

Georgia

Roughly one-third of the counties in the peach state don’t allow liquor sales on Christmas.

Idaho

Wine? No problem. Beer? Sure. Anything stronger? Nope. State-run liquor stores are closed.

Kansas

Kansas was the last state to repeal Prohibition. All alcohol sales there are banned on Christmas.

Massachusetts

Despite being a leader in the craft beer movement, Massachusetts still bans all retail alcohol sales on Christmas, as well as Thanksgiving.

Minnesota

It’s not just Christmas Day that you can’t buy alcohol in the north star state. It’s also illegal to sell it after 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, booze that’s under 3.2% alcohol by volume is exempt.

Mississippi

You won’t be able to get anything especially strong on Christmas, but you can buy booze with 5% alcohol by volume or less.

New Hampshire

Technically, alcohol sales aren’t banned on Dec. 25 in the granite state, but you can only buy liquor in state-run stores, which will be closed.

New Mexico

You can get a drink in a bar or restaurant, but liquor sales in stores aren’t allowed.

New York

Stock up early if you want a drink in New York, including Manhattan. Christmas alcohol retail sales are prohibited Dec. 25.

North Carolina

Liquor stores close at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and stay shuttered Christmas Day. You can, however, pick up beer or wine in grocery stores.

North Dakota

There are no liquor sales after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day.

Ohio

The state-run liquor stores in the buckeye state are closed.

Oklahoma

A new state law means you can buy beer or wine in the grocery store, but retail sales at liquor stores are disallowed on Christmas. The prohibition extends to New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Fourth of July, among other holidays.

Pennsylvania

You can get a six pack of beer or a bottle of wine at the local grocery store, but if you want something stronger, you’ll have to pick it up before 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

South Carolina

Expect a dry Christmas in the palmetto state. Retail liquor sales are banned.

South Dakota

You won’t be able to buy hard liquor, but beer and wine is fine.

Tennessee

Both liquor and wine aren’t for sale at stores.

Texas

All alcohol sales are banned on Christmas, whether at a store, bar or restaurant.

Utah

State-run liquor stores are closed. Technically, breweries, wineries or distilleries can sell alcohol, if they’re open.

Virginia

Virginia’s state-run liquor stores are closed Christmas Day. They also have limited hours on New Year’s Day.

West Virginia

You can get a drink in a bar or restaurant, but liquor sales at retail are disallowed on Christmas.