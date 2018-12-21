raceAhead: The Shrinking Middle Class

Office workers eat plenty of takeout food during their long days at their desks. Some, in upscale professions like finance, order a lot of it. Wasting it seemed like a shame and a missed opportunity. At least that’s what Robert Lee thought, a one-time finance wunderkind on the rise. So he created Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, a non-profit which takes clean, uneaten food headed for dumpsters and diverts it to shelters and food support non-profits nearby. Last year, they saved nearly 800,000 pounds of food. Lee is the son of Korean immigrants who struggled to get by, but he diverted himself from a very promising career in finance to work on food insecurity full time. “They sacrificed everything in their whole lives to come to the U.S. for us to have the opportunities they didn’t have, so for me to squander that at a job where I felt I didn’t have an impact … would’ve been the real waste,” Lee said.