Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung, in the latest health scare for the U.S. Supreme Court’s 85-year-old liberal.

Although the modules were found to be malignant, no evidence was found of any remaining disease, and no further treatment is planned, the Supreme Court said in a statement Friday. She is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, the statement said.

“Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease,” the court said. “Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

The court is scheduled to hear its next arguments on Jan. 7.

Ginsburg is a two-time cancer survivor who broke three ribs in a fall last month. The nodules, in the lower lobe of her left lung, were discovered incidentally during tests stemming from the rib fractures.

She is an iconic figure among liberals, earning the affectionate nickname “Notorious RBG” and becoming the focus of two major movies this year. She is known for her slight physical stature, rigorous workout routines and pointed opinions.

Ginsburg’s well-being is of intense interest to liberals who don’t want Trump to get the chance to nominate her successor, as well as conservatives eager to further entrench the court’s conservative majority.