Ford Recalls 874,000 F-150, Super Duty Pickup Trucks Over Fire Concerns With the Engine Block

American automaker Ford announced on Friday that it is recalling 874,000 pickups in North America due to a fire risk with their engine block heaters.

Of the approximate 874,000 vehicles affected by the recall, 410,298 of those are in the United States, while the rest are in Canada.

Affected models include some 2015 to 2019 F-150 trucks and some 2017 to 2019 Super Duty pickup trucks.

Ford said that water and other contaminants can get into the block heater cable’s splice connector causing corrosion and damage. Over time, that may cause a short and, potentially, a fire. The company said that they knew of three fires in pickups that happened as a result of corrosion, though no injuries were reported.

The recent recall is one of a number made by the company this year, many of which affected their pickups. A recall in September also included fire concerns in pickups that affected 2 million owners and another that affected F-150s over a safety concern that the vehicles will roll away even when in park.

Overall, 2018 hasn’t been a great year for the country’s second largest car maker.

In October, Ford CEO Jim Hackett said that he is working toward a restructuring plan that would mean layoffs next year as a way to cut cost and remain competitive amid tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, which cost the company about $1 billion.