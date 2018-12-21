This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.
It’s time for reflection as the world heads for a shutdown—the good kind, where you rest, play, read, watch, listen, and otherwise enjoy the company of friends and family.
We all have plenty to contemplate. Instinct suggests we’re exiting an epoch of excess, a period where easy money trumped good ideas and prudent decision-making. In China, for example, a reckoning is imminent for what always looked like an insanely crowded bike-sharing market. As we mentioned yesterday, Alibaba-backed Ofo is having trouble honoring $200 million in rider deposit requests. Breakingviews suggests Ofo could go bankrupt, a sign of Chinese investment overkill.
Elsewhere, chickens have come home to roost for executives who chased fads, sometimes even if they were the right fads to chase. The Wall Street Journal reports that miner Barrick Gold is cutting back on the “digital reinvention” strategy of its executive chairman, ex-Goldman Sachs banker John Thornton. (The company suggests its moves are prudent rationalizing ahead of a major merger rather than capitulation.)
Digital transformation is tougher to do than say. Former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt liked to repeat the mantra that the industrial titan needed to be a “top 10 software company,” a noble-sounding goal that turned out to be a hollow mantra. GE’s head of digital is leaving as GE dumps digital assets. In media, it turns out that companies like Mic, BuzzFeed, Vice, and others could do great things when the venture-capital flowed but not so well when it was time to run a business.
I know the name of my next band. Federal prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals with conducting an extensive hacking campaign that attacked 45 U.S. companies and others in an effort to steal data and intellectual property. The pair, known as Advanced Persistent Threat 10, stole data on thousands of Navy personnel and also penetrated computers linked to IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory.
Cooked up in my basement lab. Seeking to enable more commerce over its popular WhatApp service, Facebook is developing its own digital currency. The initial focus is for users in India, Bloomberg reports. The plan is for a so-called stablecoin, a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to the value of a standard currency like the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, India is caught up in a debate over data snooping after a government order issued on Thursday permitted 10 agencies to intercept and monitor “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.”
You know you’ve made it when. Forget the A.I. race and the 5G race and all that. The most important tech race in the world is probably the push to develop quantum computers, machines capable of so many simultaneous operations that they could render present encryption techniques useless. On Wednesday, Congress passed a bill, which the president is expected to sign, laying out a 10-year development plan complete with grants for researchers and a dedicated presidential advisory committee.
Free to play. Furthering consolidation in the mobile gaming market, Zynga said it would pay $560 million for 80% of Small Giant Games, makers of the popular title Empires & Puzzles. That’s an awful lot of Atlantis coins.
Poof. The $1.6 billion lawsuit hanging over Spotify’s head disappeared on Thursday in a settlement that appears to be for a small fraction of the initially demanded sum. Wixen Music Publishing, which owns rights from rock greats including Tom Petty and Neil Young, agreed to drop the suit for an undisclosed amount, which signals a small settlement, Variety reported. A large payout by Spotify would have to be disclosed under SEC rules.
No one gets fired for buying from Google. If you work in advertising or ad tech, you may be interested in this analysis by Digiday’s Seb Joseph about why Verizon’s Oath unit has struggled, leading to the huge write down last week.
The near-two-day disruption of flights at Gatwick Airport this week highlights again the potential–and real–security threats from autonomous flying aircraft. Kathy Gilsinan has a deep dive for The Atlantic into the difficulties with regulating drones or building sufficient countermeasures and safety systems. Among those quoted are Jaz Banga, the CEO of startup Airspace Systems.
I don’t know about you, but I’m more than ready for 2018 to come to an end. If you want to reminisce a little before the year draws to a close, though, Google has the game for you. Which word was searched more this year, Yanny or Laurel? Who was more popular with Google users, Elon Musk or Iron Man? Which fictional bear got the most search love, Winnie the Pooh or Paddington? Not as easy as you thought?
