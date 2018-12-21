Here's How Late Major Retailers Will Be Open on Christmas Eve

The time for personal, well-thought out gifts is fast disappearing in the rear view mirror. And you’re getting close to the time when a gift card might be your only option.

If you’re a last minute shopper, it’s critical to know how late stores are open on Christmas Eve. We’ve assembled a list of posted hours below, but if you absolutely need something from one of them, it’s still a good idea to call the location you plan to visit and verify the times.

Apple—Most stores close at either 5 or 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops—Open until 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond—Stores close 6 p.m.

Belk—You’re able to shop until 6 p.m.

Best Buy—Stores close 6 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club—Open until 6 p.m.

Bloomingdale’s—Stores close at 6 p.m.

Costco—Doors close at 5 p.m.

CVS—Regular hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods—Final whistle is at 6 p.m.

Dillard’s—Open until 6 p.m.

Dollar General—A favorite of last minute shoppers (and wrappers), it’s open until 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree—The discount chain is open until 7 p.m.

DSW—Grab your own pair of Christmas shoes until 6 p.m.

GameStop—Mark gamers off your list until 8 p.m.

J.C. Penney—Open until 6 p.m.

Home Depot—The home repair chain shuts down a bit early at 5 p.m.

Home Goods—Pick up last minute gifts until 6 p.m.

Kmart—Most locations are open until 10 p.m.

Kohl’s—Stores are open 24 hours until 6 p.m.

Lord & Taylor—Pick up items until 7 p.m.

Lowe’s—Stores close at 6 p.m.

Macy’s—The retailer calls it a day at 6 p.m.

Marshalls—Open until 6 p.m.

PetSmart—Grab Fido or Fluffy a last minute gift until 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club—Open until 6 p.m.

Target—Pick up a true last minute gift until 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx—Closes at 6 p.m.

Walgreens—Most locations open until midnight

Walmart—Stores close at 6 p.m.