Here's How Late Major Retailers Will Be Open on Christmas Eve

The time for personal, well-thought out gifts is fast disappearing in the rear view mirror. And you’re getting close to the time when a gift card might be your only option.
If you’re a last minute shopper, it’s critical to know how late stores are open on Christmas Eve. We’ve assembled a list of posted hours below, but if you absolutely need something from one of them, it’s still a good idea to call the location you plan to visit and verify the times.
Apple—Most stores close at either 5 or 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops—Open until 6 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond—Stores close 6 p.m.
Belk—You’re able to shop until 6 p.m.
Best Buy—Stores close 6 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club—Open until 6 p.m.
Bloomingdale’s—Stores close at 6 p.m.
Costco—Doors close at 5 p.m.
CVS—Regular hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods—Final whistle is at 6 p.m.
Dillard’s—Open until 6 p.m.
Dollar General—A favorite of last minute shoppers (and wrappers), it’s open until 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree—The discount chain is open until 7 p.m.
DSW—Grab your own pair of Christmas shoes until 6 p.m.
GameStop—Mark gamers off your list until 8 p.m.
J.C. Penney—Open until 6 p.m.
Home Depot—The home repair chain shuts down a bit early at 5 p.m.
Home Goods—Pick up last minute gifts until 6 p.m.
Kmart—Most locations are open until 10 p.m.
Kohl’s—Stores are open 24 hours until 6 p.m.
Lord & Taylor—Pick up items until 7 p.m.
Lowe’s—Stores close at 6 p.m.
Macy’s—The retailer calls it a day at 6 p.m.
Marshalls—Open until 6 p.m.
PetSmart—Grab Fido or Fluffy a last minute gift until 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club—Open until 6 p.m.
Target—Pick up a true last minute gift until 10 p.m.
TJ Maxx—Closes at 6 p.m.
Walgreens—Most locations open until midnight
Walmart—Stores close at 6 p.m.