Brainstorm Health: Fingerprint Sensor, Gene Therapy Value, More FDA Approvals

Happy Friday, winter solstice, and “heading into the holidays” day, readers. This will be our last missive for two weeks.

But we leave on an interesting note. On Friday, IBM researchers announced the creation of a sensor that sits atop one’s fingertip in order to measure the progression of Parkinson’s disease patients. The wearable device, which performs continuous monitoring and uses machine learning software, was announced via a press release and article published in the journal Scientific Reports.

“One method to measure a disease’s progression is to attach skin-based sensors to capture things like motion, the health of muscles and nerve cells, or changes in sweat gland activity, which can reflect the intensity of a person’s emotional state. But with older patients, such skin-based sensors can often cause problems, including infection,” said the researchers.

And therein lies the promise of this technology, they say. Parkinson’s is a degenerative condition that eats away at motor functions. And a crucial marker of such functions rests at a patient’s fingertips.

“We interact with objects throughout the day using our hands, such as the tactile sensing of pressure, temperature, surface textures and more. Our team realized it might be possible to derive interesting signals from how the fingernail bends throughout the course of a day, as we use our fingers to interact with our environment, and tap into the power of AI and machine learning to analyze and derive valuable insights from that data,” wrote the IBM researchers.

The sensor is sensitive enough to suss out the tiniest of movements and assess metrics such as grip strength—metrics that require evaluation on the micron scale. It’s, well, pretty cool stuff.

Have a wonderful break, and we’ll be back in your inbox on Monday, January 7 (and reporting from the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference).