The Broadsheet Dec. 20: GlaxoSmithKline, Michael Oreskes, Carlos Ghosn

• Guess who’s back? There’s a bit of a disturbing trend in today’s news:

First, a Politico report that Michael Oreskes, who in November quit his job heading up NPR’s news department amid allegations of sexual harassment, is teaming up with a pair of former Fox News executives to launch a digital media startup. And did I mention that one of the ex-Fox News execs, John Moody, left the outlet after writing a column “widely panned as racist and anti-gay?” The new venture reportedly aims to “restore faith in media”—good luck with that, guys!

Then there’s this Business Insider story about Bob Ellis, a former music manager with ties to perennially struggling movie subscription startup MoviePass. Ellis, who was doing some consulting for the company, was apparently the subject of four formal HR complaints about his behavior with female employees. After three executives threatened to quit unless CEO Mitch Lowe dealt with the situation, Ellis was removed as a consultant in June. Yet according to BI, he has “kept popping up at MoviePass business functions as recently as December, including a pivotal retreat in which a major leadership change at MoviePass was decided.”

Okay, maybe it’s a bit hasty to call two stories a trend, but on top of news like Louis C.K.’s recent return to standup and the reported pitch for a Charlie Rose comeback show, it seems worth paying attention to examples of men accused of #MeToo offenses who are wending their way back into public life. Some of these men will, of course, go on with their careers in one form or another. But as we look ahead to the new year, I very much hope that this is not the big story we’ll be covering in 2019.