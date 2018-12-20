A New York judge ruled Thursday that the sexual assault case against former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein will move forward to trial.

Justice James Burke dismissed the claim made by Weinstein’s attorney Ben Brafman that prosecutors withheld evidence from the grand jury, including what he claimed shows the accusers were in consensual relationships and filed a motion to dismiss the charges. Burke, however, ruled against Weinstein, allowing the case to continue to trial.

“We are obviously disappointed by the court’s decision to deny our motion to dismiss the indictment,” Brafman said, according to Variety. “Nothing in the court’s ruling, however, removes the flawed theory of this case that we intend to vigorously defend at trial, where we are confident that Mr. Weinstein will be completely exonerated. ”

Weinstein faces charges of rape and committing a criminal sex act in connection with two incidents, a 2006 incident of sexual assault and a 2013 allegation of rape.

But those are just some of a flurry of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Weinstein, the former head of Miramax and the Weinstein Company, has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women, including A-list actresses such as Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selma Hayek, and Uma Thurman.

Claims against Weinstein, once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, led other victims to come forward, triggering the downfall of other well-known names in show business. Stars coming forward strengthened the MeToo movement and triggered an upheaval in Hollywood, with demands for safer and more equal workplaces with the Time’s Up campaign.

At Thursday’s court hearing, several film industry celebrities showed up wearing #TimesUp shirts, though they were required to cover them up in court, Variety reported.

The next court hearing for Weinstein’s case was scheduled for March 7.