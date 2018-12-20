Google's Game of the Year Gamifies Its Search Results

Experiencing end-of-year news fatigue? Google has created a game to remind you of what’s happened over the past 354+ days.

The search giant’s Game of the Year tests your knowledge of 2018’s search trends. And much like its Halloween Doodle, it’s a productivity zapper.

The early questions give you a 50/50 shot, but are deceptively challenging. For example, which word was searched more this year, Yanny or Laurel? Who was more popular with Google users, Elon Musk or Iron Man? What was the most searched for emoji of 2018? Shrug.

Miss three in the early round and the game’s over. If you survive, you’ll go to a Tinder-like bonus round. There you’ll pick whether an onscreen photo trended higher or lower this year, compared to 2017. You’ll earn extra wrong guesses as the rounds progress and your options increase from two to three or more answers.

Google has been putting together mini games in its Doodle and other places on the site for awhile now, but the company is also venturing into the more traditional video game space. Earlier this year, it launched Project Stream, letting people play AAA titles such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on virtually any device.