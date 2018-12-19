Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:45 PM EST

Watch episode 33 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines why big tech is moving out of Silicon Valley, Time looks at President Donald Trump’s second year in office, Money shares how to prepare your retirement savings, and Sports Illustrated discusses which teams are in the running in this year’s race to the Super Bowl. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE