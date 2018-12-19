Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 33 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines why big tech is moving out of Silicon Valley, Time looks at President Donald Trump’s second year in office, Money shares how to prepare your retirement savings, and Sports Illustrated discusses which teams are in the running in this year’s race to the Super Bowl. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.