Term Sheet -- Wednesday, December 19

The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, raised $75 million in fresh funding. The new round brings the company’s total funding to date to $117.5 million in just two years, which makes it one of the largest raised by a women-led company.

The Wing, founded by CEO Audrey Gelman and chief operating officer Lauren Kassan, now has 6,000 members to its $2,350-a-year physical spaces, which offer programming and community-building alongside their offerings as workspaces, and has moved into media with a magazine and podcast. The fresh infusion of capital will help it “scale to new heights both offline and offline,” Gelman said in a statement.

Sequoia Capital led the round, and was joined by investors including Upfront Ventures and NEA. But two investors in the round caught my eye — WeWork and Airbnb. What are they doing in here?

Flush with venture capital dollars, co-working behemoth WeWork swooped in to lead The Wing’s $32 million Series B round back in November 2017. The investment came on the heels of WeWork’s acquisition of the Lord & Taylor flagship store and The Flatiron School, which caused many people to speculate that The Wing could be next.

At the time, WeWork COO Jen Berrent told Term Sheet: “We’re not doing this lightly. We are doing this to produce a long-term footprint, but at the same time, we’re not saying this has to end in an acquisition in order for it to be successful.”

Airbnb, though, is a new investor, and I’m not exactly sure what the play here is, but it looks like the home-sharing startup has been quietly dipping its toe in the world of venture investing. The Information reported yesterday that Airbnb is in talks to pour ~$75 million into Lyric, a startup that turns new apartment buildings into hotel-like properties for business travelers. Other than a statement to TechCrunch that said, he is “incredibly inspired” by The Wing and is “thrilled to support them,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky didn’t divulge much more. The Wing will open as many as 12 locations by the end of next year, including outposts in London, Paris, and Toronto, so I assume Airbnb could be helpful in its international expansion.

But international expansion isn’t the only thing on The Wing’s radar. In a previous Term Sheet, I asked how you can consider yourself an inclusive community when there are 8,000 women on a waitlist willing to pay thousands of dollars to join. That waitlist number has now grown to 35,000 women. According to a Bloomberg feature published today, one solution would be to expand beyond physical spaces into a digital platform with a wider potential reach. To scale the Wing into a billion-dollar business, it will have to take the “offline social network” online.

And this is what I think WeWork and Airbnb are most interested in — how to capitalize on physical communities in an increasingly digital world. If The Wing can move beyond its physical tight-knit network, successfully scale it digitally, and win where its industry counterparts have not, a billion-dollar status wouldn’t be at all surprising.

PEOPLE MOVES: Blythe Masters, the ex-JP Morgan Chase exec who has become one of the biggest names in blockchain, has stepped down from the CEO role of Digital Asset Holdings. Digital Asset, a blockchain startup that caters to banks and startups, announced that Masters is leaving for personal reasons, and that AG Gangadhar, who joined the company’s board of directors in April, will serve as the acting CEO. The unexpected departure is a setback to Digital Assets, writes my colleague Jeff John Roberts, because Masters is highly respected in the blockchain field, and one of the most high profile women in a male-dominated industry. Read the full story here.

