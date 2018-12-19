Penny Marshall, Women's Tennis Rankings, Martha McSally: Broadsheet December 19

• Making her dreams come true. There was a collective gasp in the Fortune newsroom yesterday when the news broke that Penny Marshall had died Monday at her home in L.A. She was 75.

For most people, Marshall will always be the monogram-sporting, milk-and-Pepsi quaffing half of Laverne & Shirley. And the show, while a delightful goofball comedy, was notable for its focus on a pair of young, blue-collar working women, whose never-ending parades of scrapes were as likely to revolve around their jobs as their dating lives. Laverne & Shirley ran for eight successful seasons—not bad for a pair of characters who began their lives as “fast girl” dates for Happy Days’ Fonzie and Richie Cunningham.

But there was much more to Marshall’s career. She went on to become a trailblazer behind the camera too—as nicely summarized by her Variety obit: “Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million [Big], the first woman to direct two films that grossed more than $100 million [A League of Their Own], and she was only the second woman director to see her film Oscar-nominated for best picture [Awakenings].”

Despite that white-hot run (she continued to direct and produce for years, though A League of Their Own was the last of her monster hits), Marshall was never nominated for an Oscar—despite Awakenings’ Best Picture nod—nor an Emmy for her performance on Laverne & Shirley.

The Washington Post reports that Marshall said that her reputation as a money-making director helped bring more behind-the-camera gigs to women, adding that “she made her best-known films, when other women such as Amy Heckerling and Nora Ephron, were starting to make inroads as directors.” However, the paper also cites a film historian who’s skeptical of Marshall’s claim, noting that “the environment was and remains largely biased against female directors.”

That’s a difficult assertion to argue with. But at a time when we’re getting a clearer and clearer picture of just how difficult (and even dangerous) it’s been for women to rise to positions of power in Hollywood, Marshall and her remarkable life deserve our celebration.