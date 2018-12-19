Hackers into one of NASA’s servers in October had access to the personal data of former and current employees, according to an internal memo sent Tuesday to NASA employees and published by Spaceref.

Working with federal investigators, NASA is seeking to define the scope of the breach and who’s responsible. The servers contained personal information of employees that worked at the agency between July 2006 and and October 2018.

NASA said it will assist affected employees with the help of various identity protection services.

Going forward, “The agency is continuing its efforts to secure all servers, and is reviewing its processes and procedures to ensure the latest security practices are followed throughout the agency,” a NASA spokesperson told Gizmodo.

NASA officials could not be reached by Fortune for immediate comment.