Creative Gifts for the Person Who's Impossible to Buy For

The search for the perfect gift can be a maddening one. There’s always at least one person who either seems to have everything or doesn’t want anything. And a gift card just won’t do.

Relax. We’ve got you covered. No matter how hard the person is to buy for, one of these ideas is sure to intrigue them—and earn you accolades as an especially creative gift giver when everyone gets together for the holidays.

Gifts for the person who’s truly impossible to buy for

The Mysterious Package Co. – The gift of surprise can be the best one of all. This company will randomly send your recipient a series of elegantly crafted trinkets and documents. They come without warning and build the suspense. And they’ll suck you into their fiction quickly.

Think of this as an at-home escape room, of sorts—one where the more someone gets into the experience, the more enjoyment they get from it. What The Mysterious Package Co. offers isn’t so much the tangible products it sends, but an escape from the daily routine. And it’s one that can last for weeks or even months, depending on the experience you choose. Prices start at $199.

Gifts for adventure seekers

Universal Yums – Know someone with wanderlust, but don’t have the budget to send them on a trip? Universal Yums is a collection of snacks from different parts of the world that will let them experience other cultures without having to pack.

From spicy mango gummies from Spain to bubble tea popcorn from Taiwan, it offers things you won’t find at the local grocer, as well as a booklet explaining the traditions behind the snacks. Prices start at $14.

Gifts with a social conscience

Packed with Purpose – While it’s largely focused on B2B giving, this organization also works with individuals, with an emphasis on ethical, sustainable and eco-friendly items. There’s a wide variety of things to choose from. What’s consistent in each of them, though, is how they support people who face incredible challenges. Among the examples the company offers are candles made by adolescent, homeless mothers, granola made by female victims of abuse, and urban honey harvested by the formerly incarcerated. Prices vary.

Gifts for the foodie

CozyMeal – It’s not enough to just arrange for someone to have a great meal. These days, it’s also about the experience. CozyMeals offers private or shared cooking classes hosted by leading chefs in a variety of specialties, from French and Japanese to making upscale deserts. Classes start at $65 and can either be attended in the chef’s kitchen or, in some cases, the chef will come to you.

Gifts for the beer lover

Tavour – Most beer of the month clubs are a crapshoot that results in disappointing products you can often buy at the local package store. Tavour customers order only the beers they want from the company’s catalog (which is loaded with some really well-done regional beers that often aren’t available in subscribers’ areas). And whether you buy one beer or 300 pounds’ worth, the shipping is just $14.90. A Tavour gift card is an ideal choice for the discerning beer drinker. Prices vary on the size of your order.