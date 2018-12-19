This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The international trade incident involving Huawei has taken on comic book proportions. Says the West, led by the United States: Huawei, a tool of the Chinese government, poses an imminent cybersecurity threat. Says Huawei: We’re an employee-owned company and our technology is pretty darn good, by the way.

Each perspective contains kernels of truth that beg further questions. Read carefully and the reports from Western governments and their intelligence agencies tend to stress the threat of Huawei cyber-crimes rather than evidence of any actual crime. (Should Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou be convicted, it will be for lying to a bank in the name of skirting U.S. sanctions on Iran, not for planting nefarious code in U.S. telecommunications networks.) As for Huawei, that it is employee owned feels irrelevant to the main charge it can’t disprove: All Chinese companies are in some sense in thrall to their government’s wishes.

Whatever the threat, Huawei has handled its side of the argument ineptly so far. As The Wall Street Journal recently explained, Huawei has blundered by poorly communicating its position.

Tuesday the Chinese company fired back at its critics. “When it comes to security allegations, it’s best to let the facts speak for themselves,” top executive Ken Hu said at a press conference in China. “And the fact is that Huawei’s record is clean.”

Clean, of course, is open to debate. The New York Times has published this piece about Huawei’s rule-breaking culture. Silicon Valley values rule breakers, of course. If Huawei took things too far, it has peaked at the wrong time.