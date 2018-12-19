Alaska Airlines is again observing National Ugly Sweater Day, allowing passengers to board early on Friday if they wear what the company calls “festive” sweaters. The perk will be observed on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

“This time of year, we consider ourselves the merrier carrier,” said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines.

This is the second year Alaska Airlines has encouraged travelers to wear their ugly seasonal sweaters on board. The carrier also plans to play “holiday-themed boarding music” and is showing holiday movies on board.

Friday doesn’t officially mark the beginning of the holiday travel season—that’s Dec. 22—but it’s still expected to be a busy day at airports. AAA predicts 6.7 million people will fly commercially in the coming weeks, a 4.2% increase over 2017 and the highest number in 15 years. And should the government undergo a partial shutdown in the days before the travel season, that could result in some significant delays.

Travelers who plan to drive might avoid the in-flight holiday sweaters, but they won’t avoid the crowds. AAA expects 102 million people on the roads this holiday season, a 4.4% increase over last year.