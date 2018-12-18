Term Sheet -- Tuesday, December 18

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Things are looking a little shaky.

Markets are bracing themselves for rough days ahead. As the market continues to plunge, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December performance since the Great Depression. Global markets have followed the lead of Wall Street’s sell-off.

Investor confidence has deteriorated with more fund managers expecting global growth to weaken over the next 12 months, which is the worst outlook in a decade, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s December investor survey.

The two-day Federal Reserve meeting kicks off today, and it has been expected to deliver another interest-rate increase. If investors are disappointed by the decision, the market downturn could get worse.

In a column titled, “Not Even Hindsight Could Have Helped You Make Money This Year,” Bloomberg notes that “almost nothing — not stocks, not bonds, not commodities, and not crypto” made money in 2018.

A few weeks ago, I asked Term Sheet readers to send me their business-related predictions for 2019, which I will share this Friday. It was a particularly dark list this year with many readers predicting a looming recession.

If an economic downturn does occur, it’ll be a moment of truth for many burgeoning entrepreneurs, investors, and employees who have been riding a bull market. As one reader put it, “While the fundamental drivers of technology will continue to strongly impact innovation across most sectors, an economic downturn will show us which companies, young or not-so-young, are truly able to withstand the slings and arrows of real-world economic cycles.”

It’s crazy to read that quote and then look at the VC deal section below only to see five (!) companies raising $100+ million mega-rounds…What a time.

Tune in on Friday to see the full list of 2019 predictions.

…ON A LIGHTER NOTE: We all remember when Carlyle Group CEO David Rubenstein rapped a holiday greeting to investors in 2014 (I dare you to get the ‘LPs, LPs, serve the LPs’ out of your head). So with that in mind, I was a little scared to watch Blackstone’s 2018 holiday season video. But it’s a parody spin on The Office, so it’s actually funny and really well-done. Watch it here.