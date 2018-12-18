Target Will Expand Its Shipt Same-Day Delivery Service in 2019

Target’s bid to compete with the same-day delivery offered by Amazon and Walmart is looking even more on point for 2019. Shipt, Target’s same-day delivery service, is expanding to include all major product categories in the new year, according to TechCrunch.

That means that in addition to the more than 55,000 products Shipt already included in its same-day delivery system for Target, customers will now be able to select from any Target department, including clothing and other soft goods such as household linens. Electronics, toys, and other types of popular merchandise were already available through Shipt’s same-day delivery, a membership for which costs $14 a month or $99 a year and includes no-additional-fee deliveries for all orders over $35. (There’s a $7 flat fee for orders under the $35 threshold, and orders that include alcohol may also be subject to a $7 fee from some merchants.)

To hit the bullseye in the same-day delivery and shipping wars and compete with Amazon and Walmart, (tgt) Target acquired Shipt in 2017 for $550 million. Early Shipt service included about 1,800 Target locations. However, according to its website, Shipt still delivers for other retailers, including CVS and Meijer stores, depending on the region and corporate partnerships.

In March, Target expanded Shipt into more cities, including Baton Rouge, Minneapolis, and New Orleans. The company was founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, where is still has its headquarters. Shipt also has offices in San Francisco.