Big Space-Launch Day Fizzles as 3 of 4 Missions Scrubbed

By Bloomberg
10:51 AM EST

The stars didn’t quite align for a record day for rocket launches.

Three missions scheduled for Tuesday were scrubbed. Elon Musk’s SpaceX postponed a launch of a Global Positioning System satellite for the U.S. Air Force from Cape Canaveral, Florida, citing a technical issue involving its rocket sensors.

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin halted a launch from Texas because of “a ground infrastructure issue.” And Arianespace said weather conditions forced it to delay a mission in French Guiana.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., still has a mission scheduled for Tuesday evening. For the others, Wednesday is now the big potential day for launches.

