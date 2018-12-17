Macallan Unveils an $11,700 Bottle of Scotch

Macallan’s latest rare single malt Scotch whisky is going to put a serious dent in your wallet.

The distiller has unveiled a 40-year-old vintage as part of its Fine & Rare collection. It’s selling just five bottles in the U.S., each carrying a suggested price tag of $11,700. (Worldwide, just 243 bottles will be released.)

The 1978 vintage, released in a standard 750 ml bottle, blends the tastes “of oak spice, orange and delicate peat smoke with a soft and silky finish,” according to Macallan. (The distiller did not makeFine & Rare 1978 available for critical tasting.)

“This single cask whisky was laid down in the year that Superman first burst onto cinema screens, the first test tube baby was born and NASA unveiled the first group of women astronauts,” notes Jaume Ferras, The Macallan’s prestige marketing director.

Shelling out nearly $12K for a bottle of whisky might seem absurd to some, but limited releases like this typically become a collector’s item, fetching higher prices down the line.

This year alone, Macallan has already introduced a Sherry Oak aged 40-year-old single malt. That offering carried a price tag that was $3,000 lower than this release. The 1978 Fine & Rare doesn’t hit the price mark set in March by The Dalmore, though, which released a $12,500 bottle of scotch.