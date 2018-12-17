Jeff Bridges Will Receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

Jeff Bridges has won at the Golden Globes in the past, but now he’s being honored at the big show in a new way.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced on Monday that Bridges will be honored with the 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes on January 6. In a statement, the HFPA’s President Meher Tatna said that “Bridges’ brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades.”

The Cecil B. deMille Award is one of the Golden Globes’ highest honors. It’s given each year to someone who has made a significant mark on the film industry and has enjoyed a distinguished career. Actors Meryl Streep, Audrey Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, and Robert De Niro are among its recipients. Director Martin Scorsese has also received the award. Most recently, it went to Oprah Winfrey in 2018.

Earlier this month, the HFPA announced a new award, called the Carol Burnett Award, which will act as the deMille Award’s counterpart in television. Burnett will be its first honoree.

For his part, Bridges has enjoyed a stellar career in Hollywood. He’s won a Golden Globe for his performance in Crazy Heart and been nominated for his work in a variety of films, including Starman, The Contender, and others.

In addition to his work on the silver screen, Bridges has been active in the End Hunger Network nonprofit that he founded in 1983 to combat global hunger. He’s also a spokesperson for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign to eliminate childhood hunger in the United States.

The Golden Globes will air live on January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.