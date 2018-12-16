Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is 'Almost Repaired' After Fracturing Ribs

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told a New York crowd Saturday night that she is “almost repaired” after falling and fracturing three ribs in November.

NPR’s Nina Totenberg interviewed the 85-year-old “Notorious RBG” at a a sold-out event hosted by the Museum of the City of New York where she was asked about her road to recovery, reported CNN. After the fall, she focused on leg work only with her trainer.

“Yesterday,” she said, “we did the whole routine.”

The future of the court came into question when Ginsburg fell, sparking some speculation that worsening health could give President Donald Trump the chance to replace a liberal justice with a conservative.

However, she was back to her duties the next day and nine days later, she went to the White House for a ceremony to honor her late friend Justice Antonin Scalia. She was most recently seen attending the funeral of President George H.W. Bush.

Ginsberg’s health hasn’t slowed her down before. She is a survivor of colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009 as well as a coronary catheterization procedure in 2014, as CNN reports.

The Supreme Court Justice has become a pop icon through fan merchandise, a CNN-produced documentary, and now more recently a film based on Ginsburg’s life and work called On the Basis of Sex. The film, starring Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, focuses on her early career as a lawyer, which started her fight against gender discrimination. The movie debuts in theaters on Christmas Day.