552-Carat Diamond, Largest in North America, Found by Miners

Weighing in at 552 carats, the largest North American diamond was recovered in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond Mines announced in a press release on Thursday the yellow Canadamark diamond was unearthed in October at the Diavik Diamond Mine, nicknamed “Diavik” approximately 135 miles south of the Arctic Circle. This surpasses the 2015 187.7 carat Diavik Foxfire which held the previous record.

“This incredible discovery showcases what is truly spectacular about Canadamark diamonds,” stated Kyle Washington, chairman of Dominion Diamond Mines. “The color and texture of the diamond are a unique example of the journey that natural diamonds take from their formation until we unearth them.”

The stone is the size of a chicken egg, according to Bloomberg.

The mining company owns 40% of the mine, while 60% is owned and operated by Rio Tinto.

The gem will not be sold in its rough form, but instead cut and polished. The ultimate value of the diamond is yet to be determined, according to the release.

After the Diavik Foxfire was unearthed, it was turned into a pair of yellow earrings, which sold for more than $1.5 million, according to Bloomberg.