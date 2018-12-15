GM Plans to Relocate at Least 1,100 Workers After Job Cuts

General Motors announced on Friday that at least 1,100 of its workers have volunteered to transfer to other North American factories after cuts to other GM factories.

GM has about 2,700 job openings at U.S. manufacturing plants, including their Flint, Mich., truck plant and the Toledo transmission plant in Ohio. The company will also be providing training, tuition assistance, and retirement to eligible employees.

This report comes shortly after GM announced that it would be shutting down five car factories in the U.S. and Canada that would cut 14,000 jobs.

About 2,800 of those employees are hourly U.S. general assembly line workers who punch in and out for work each day, CNN reported.

GM CEO Mary Barra said she believes the cut will bring a long term future success for the company’s investments of driving technology and electric cars, according to the report.

In a tweet on Friday, Barra assured employees she aware of the challenges GM workers are facing.

“Today, we have a plan for the majority of employees currently working at our impacted plants in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and Oshawa, Canada that includes job opportunities at other GM facilities,” she said. “We’re committed to doing the right thing, for the future of GM and our people.”