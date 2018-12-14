raceAhead: A Seven-Year-Old Guatemalan Girl Dies In Border Control Custody

Here’s your week in review, in haiku.

1.

Wanted, Chief Fixer:

Must be willing to keep the

“hush” in hush payments

2.

As Mika butts out,

Elon breaks down; Maria

locked (up) and loaded

3.

What did you know, when

did you know it? J&J

takes a big powder

4.

Michelle helps Santa

find the groove everyone else

lost a while ago

5.

Twenty six, plus one.

One hundred fifty-four rounds.

Six years: Sandy Hook

Hoping you get your groove back this weekend, surrounded by comfort and love

