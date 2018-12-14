Michael Cohen Says Former Boss Donald Trump 'Doesn't Tell the Truth'

In a sweeping interview on Friday morning with ABC News’ George Stephanapolous, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen made one thing clear: the President of the United States lies.

Speaking to ABC News, Cohen said that he was directed by President Trump to make payments to Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels to keep them quiet after fears they would talk to the press during the 2016 Presidential campaign about alleged affairs with Trump. He said that everything at Trump’s company goes through Trump and he was well aware that what he was doing would help his election chances.

In a flurry of tweets on Thursday, Trump said that he “he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law.” He added that he wasn’t accused of any criminal conspiracy related to campaign finance violations.

In his interview with ABC, Cohen was swift in his rebuttal. He said that Trump “knows the truth” and “instead of taking responsibility,” instead turned to attacking Cohen’s family.

“He knows the truth. I know the truth. Others know the truth,” Cohen said. “And here is the truth: People of the United States of America, people of the world, don’t believe what he is saying. The man doesn’t tell the truth. And it is sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds.”

When asked whether Trump is truthful in his claims of having nothing to do with Russia during the campaign, Cohen’s answer was simple and to the point: “no.”

Looking ahead, Cohen, who is now facing three years in prison for his actions in connection with Trump and the campaign, said that he will “spend the rest of my life in order to fix the mistake that I made.”