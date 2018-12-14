Downton Abbey Is Returning—This Time to the Big Screen. Watch the Trailer

If you missed the Grantham, their servants and the grandeur of their English estate, you’ll be happy to know that the cast of Downton Abbey is returning in 2019. Only this time, it’s on the big screen.

The show’s Twitter account on Friday teased the trailer for the movie, which is simply named Downton Abbey.

You are cordially invited to return to Downton Abbey. Only in theaters 2019. #DowntonAbbeyFilm pic.twitter.com/tQ0qqj1HU1 — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) December 14, 2018

The show, a PBS series available on Amazon Prime Video, won three Golden Globes and 15 Emmys during its six seasons, which began in 2010 and wrapped up in 2016.

Focus Features confirmed in July that the popular show was being made into a feature film, with the main cast, including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Michelle Dockery, returning for their roles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes, who following the show was busy with a book project for an unrelated story, wrote the screenplay for the movie, Entertainment Weekly reports. The series follows a family through the changes of the early 1900s, including with historical events such as the sinking of the Titanic, World War 1 and Adolf Hitler’s first attempt at seizing power in Germany.

The show garnered a high viewership for the public broadcaster, bringing in 9.9 million viewers for its final season premiere. Merchandise associated with the show has brought in about $24 million in 2013, Forbes reports.

The storyline of the movie hasn’t yet been revealed, but it is set to be released in theaters on September 20, 2019, CNN reports.

“It’s a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all,” Executive producer Gareth Neame told Entertainment Weekly.