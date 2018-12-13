Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Aiming for the Edge of Space

Virgin Galactic is launching the fourth test of its SpaceShipTwo in the Mojave Desert, Thursday, sending the spacecraft closer to space than ever before.

The company says it will burn the rockets for about 50 seconds, not to their full capacity but potentially enough to send the spacecraft and its two pilots to the edge of space. CNN reports Virgin Galactic is attempting to surpass its previous record of 32.3 miles from July’s test flight and potentially reach 50 miles above Earth, an altitude the U.S. government uses to award astronaut wings. That’s just below the Kármán line at 62 miles above Earth, which marks the boundary between the upper atmosphere and outer space.

The test launch is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST today. SpaceShipTwo will also be carrying a dummy to simulate a passenger and four unspecified research payloads that are part of the NASA Flight Opportunities Program.

Rather than following the NASA strategy of a vertically launched rocket, Virgin Galactic uses a rocket-powered space plane. Dubbed VSS Unity this will take off from the runway attached to its mothership, WhiteKnightTwo. Then at 43,000 feet — more than 8 miles high — its pilots will command the plane’s release and switch on VSS Unity’s rocket engine to drive the vehicle directly upward at supersonic speeds.

“The real limitation we’re shooting for is an altitude,” said Mike Moses, president of Virgin Galactic, as reported by SpaceNews. “The time it takes to get to that altitude is variable, based on the trajectory that the pilot flies.”

As VSS Unity returns to Earth, it will fan out a large tail that will guide the plane back through the Earth’s atmosphere and toward Mojave for a runway landing.

If today’s flight is successful, Virgin Galactic plans to move ahead with full-duration burns of the SpaceShipTwo rocket, about 60 seconds. “This is a test flight,” said George Whitesides, chief executive of Virgin Galactic, “with all of the novelty and excitement and risk that goes along with a real test flight.”

Richard Branson said last month he was “pretty sure” his company would send tourists into space by Christmas, but he’s been known to be overly optimistic. The company has already sold about 600 tickets, costing up to $250,000, and Branson himself plans to be on the first passenger trip aboard the VSS Unity,

If it keeps to Branson’s schedule, Virgin Galactic would beat out competing companies including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which plans to begin selling tickets in 2019.