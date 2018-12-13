Sega and Amazon Team Up to Join the Classic Gaming Battle

The PlayStation Classic hasn’t turned out to be quite the walk down memory lane some people were hoping for and the NES Classic has been out for a while now. Sega and Amazon are hoping that opens a window for gamers who still long for the good old days of video games.

The companies have teamed up for Sega Classics, a collection of 25 games from the Sega Genesis console. Rather than creating a standalone device, though, the games are downloadable to the Fire TV media device and can be played with the Fire TV remote control. (Players can also pair a Bluetooth controller to their TV.)

The partnership means there’s no mini-Genesis available to stoke nostalgia, but players won’t have to use another one of their TV’s HDMI ports to access the games, either. That lack of hardware also means a lower price point: The Sega Classics app costs $15, versus $60 for an NES Classic and $100 for a PlayStation Classic.

Titles included in the collection are:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic CD

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Decap Attack

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Street of Rage

Street of Rage II

Street of Rage III

Gunstar Heroes

Dynamite Headdy

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Columns

Bio-Hazard Battle

Comix Zone

Alien Storm

Bonanza Bros

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gain Ground

Altered Beast

Sonic Spinball

The partnership comes a bit late in the holiday season, but it’s hardly surprising given the astonishing success Nintendo has had with its NES Classic and SNES Classic systems (both sold out quickly in their initial limited runs, even topping sales of current generation systems, and have since returned to shelves). The Nintendo systems have been successful enough for the company to delay plans for a Nintendo 64 Classic system this year.