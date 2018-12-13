GM Reform, May Endures, ECB News: CEO Daily for December 13, 2018

Good morning.

Our friends at JUST Capital, funded by billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, are out today with their annual list of companies that do the best job serving the needs of society. Number 1 on the list this year is Microsoft, knocking out last year’s winner, Intel, which came in at number 2. Others in the top ten: Alphabet, Texas Instruments, IBM, NVIDIA, VMware, Procter & Gamble, Adobe, and Cisco. You can find the full list of 100 here.

What earns these companies a place on the JUST list? The group’s rankings are based on public opinion polls looking at what Americans expect and want from big companies. Top of the list is how they treat their workforce – fair pay, benefits, etc. But the group also looks at commitment to customers, the benefit or harm caused by products and services, impact on the environment, commitment to communities, and corporate leadership and governance.

JUST says the 100 companies on their list:

–Pay median workers 26% more than other companies;

–Are 9 times more likely to have conducted gender pay equity analyses than other companies;

–Are nearly 4 times more likely to have diversity targets;

–And pay dramatically fewer fines for environmental, worker safety, or EEOC violations than other companies.

But the key finding is this: JUST companies have a 5% higher return-on-equity than other companies. Fortune’s Matthew Heimer has found other evidence to support that finding, and says investing in socially responsible companies could prove an especially sound strategy during a recession. (Anybody else out there sensing 2019 could be the year the next one starts?)

