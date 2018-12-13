Fortune MPW Next Gen, Anita Hill, Katie Hill: Broadsheet December 13

• How far we’ve come. We here at Team Broadsheet are very lucky. For the second time in three months, we got to hear from Anita Hill at a Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit.

When Hill spoke at the Fortune MPW Summit in October, it was less than a week after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her memories of being sexually assaulted by now-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The wounds were fresh, and the audience wanted Hill to tell them we’d all be OK. (And she did: “We want to believe that Christine Blasey Ford can survive, that I survived,” Hill said in October.)

A few months later, Hill’s talk—with the Broadsheet‘s own Kristen Bellstrom—had a different feel to it.

“Maybe the Senate hasn’t changed, but we have,” Hill told the audience of women.

To add a Next Gen twist, Kristen asked the crowd who was old enough to have watched Hill’s own testimony to the Senate Judiciary 27 years ago—and most of the audience said they were. (Next Gen is geared toward the under-45 crowd.)

But Hill is in tune with those who weren’t. As a professor at Brandeis University, she understands exactly what young women are thinking about Ford, about her own place in history—really, about all of it.

“They needed someone to tell them that even though the government may not care about what’s going on with them,” she said, “that there are those of us who do care.”

Hill has been in touch with Ford, she revealed in the New York Times last week, but she declined to share any insights into their conversations—fairly enough, out of respect for the sliver of privacy Ford has left.

But, as is her way, Hill offered tangible steps we can take next to solve these interconnected problems of sexual harassment, pay inequity, and the lack of women in leadership that are all part of, she says, the same “problem of power, power alignment, and abuse.”

One piece of advice for the Most Powerful Women in the room and reading this newsletter: Use the power we do have to make sure our organizations know that sexual harassment is underreported, that the fear of retaliation is very real, and that our leadership needs clear, accessible policies that tell employees what exactly will happen if they come forward.

A tall order for some companies—but one we can certainly keep pushing for.

“You’ve got a room full of women who are talking about this, who are listening,” Hill says. “Twenty-seven years ago, you couldn’t have filled this room with women.” Things have changed, indeed.

