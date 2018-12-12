Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:45 PM EST

Watch episode 32 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines what the congressional testimony of Google’s CEO reveals about Congress and Big Tech’s ongoing face-off, Time shares the story behind its choice for Person of the Year, Money has your guide to a financial overhaul, and Sports Illustrated looks at the 2018 NBA draft class that’s leaving its mark on the season. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

 

