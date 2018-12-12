Stacey Abrams, Emily Weiss, Nancy Pelosi: Broadsheet December 12

• Fighting fair. “Yes, I’m going to run again.”

That was the applause line—well, the biggest one—while Stacey Abrams took the stage at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in Laguna Niguel, California on Tuesday.

Three weeks after ending her bid to become the first female elected governor of Georgia, the first black elected governor of Georgia, and the first black female governor of any state—but not conceding to Republican Brian Kemp in an election marred by allegations of voter suppression—Abrams has kept busy. Her new organization is Fair Fight, devoted to protecting voting rights, she told Fortune‘s Beth Kowitt.

First, though, she took a breather—and a nap. A change of pace for someone who has a spreadsheet mapping out her life goals from ages 18 to 68, she told the crowd.

After such a hard-fought race, we’re all familiar with what a tough battle Abrams faced. But I was struck by her description of doubt she faced on the inside, from fellow Democrats, friends, and family.

“Three or four women that I’ve known my entire adult life,” she said, “They told me they weren’t going to support me because they didn’t think a black woman could win.”

And when raising initial campaign funding from friends and family, “You steel yourself to make a phone call, and they pretend they don’t know who you are, and you’re like, ‘Mom, it’s me,’” she said to laughs.

Abrams says she is “frustratingly” herself: “I’m not going to change my hair, my skin color, my gender to win this election. And there’s no amount of Jenny Craig that’s going to solve anything in six weeks.”

Meanwhile, she gave a shoutout to her campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, who Abrams says would be on magazine covers if she were a man for her innovative strategy prioritizing voter connections over TV.

You can read more about Abrams’s talk—and the political milestones of her historic gubernatorial campaign—from Fortune‘s Andrew Nusca.

In the meantime, Abrams says, “If you can all move to Georgia, that’d be great.”

