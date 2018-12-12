Kotex Tampons Recalled After Reports of Pieces Left in Body

Kimberly-Clark issued a recall of some Kotex tampon products, after multiple people complained the tampons unraveled inside their bodies or came apart while removing them, the company said on Wednesday. Several people sought medical care to remove pieces of tampons, CBS News reports.

The recall affects the regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek Tampons that are sold across the U.S. and Canada, with a manufactured date between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018. The products were distributed to retailers between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018.

A small number of people said they experienced infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms, according to a statement by the company.

Customers can identify whether they are affected by the recall by looking at the lot numbers on the bottom of the tampon packaging. A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Anyone who purchased the products is encouraged to stop using them and contact Kimberly-Clark for more information. Consumers who experienced vaginal injury (pain, bleeding, or discomfort), vaginal irritation (itching or swelling), urogenital infections (bladder and/or vaginal bacterial and/or yeast infections), or any other symptoms should seek immediate medical care, the company said.