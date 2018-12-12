Brainstorm Health: Fentanyl Overdoses, J&J Clinical Win

Happy hump day, readers.

It’s a busy week, but I wanted to highlight a piece from my colleague Erin Corbett on the latest, disconcerting data regarding the opioid addiction epidemic.

“According to the [Centers for Disease Control’s] National Center for Health Statistics, drug overdoses involving fentanyl increased by 113% each year between 2013 and 2016. The drug was involved in nearly 29% of all reported overdose deaths in 2016, a huge jump from just 4% five years earlier. At that point, oxycodone was the most common drug in overdoses, at 13%,” Erin writes.

