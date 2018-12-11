Carol Burnett to Receive New Golden Globes TV Special Achievement Award Named After Her

Comedy icon Carol Burnett will be honored in two ways at the Golden Globes next month.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Tuesday that Burnett will be the first person to receive a Golden Globes television special achievement award. Additionally, the organization said it will name the award the Carol Burnett Award.

“Equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Carol Burnett Award will be presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” the press association said in a statement. “Future recipients will be chosen based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”

Carol Burnett is one of the most successful comedians and television personalities of the last five decades. She’s won numerous awards and performed in film and on Broadway, in addition to her iconic role as the star of The Carol Burnett Show. In addition to Emmys and a variety of other entertainment awards, Burnett is also a Kennedy Center honoree and recipient of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor. She’s also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award given to civilians in the U.S.

The 2019 Golden Globes will be on Jan. 6 at The Beverly Hilton and will honor the best performances and achievements across movies and television.