Brexit Deal, SoftBank Vision Fund, Maria Butina: Broadsheet December 11

• Last call? U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May called off Parliament’s vote on her unpopular Brexit deal on Monday. The vote was scheduled for today; now May plans to go back to EU leaders to ask for changes to the agreement.

BBC

• A new Visionary. SoftBank, the Japanese venture firm known for its super-sized investments in companies like Uber (and recently for its ties to Saudi Arabia), brought on the first female partner working with its $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund. Kirthiga Reddy joins from Facebook, and SoftBank says it’s “actively recruiting” more female investors.

Bloomberg

• Who’s the boss? Last week, we had a report on representation of women on boards in Europe; now we have one on the chief executives. Women hold less than 5% of CEO roles in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. In the United States, the number is 6.9%, while in Denmark and Italy it’s a big, fat zero.

Financial Times

• No decision here. The Supreme Court declined to hear cases that would have allowed the Court to rule that states can block Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from serving patients who use Medicaid. That means a lower court ruling—in favor of Planned Parenthood—stands.

NBC News

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Raquel Willis, known for her work as a transgender activist, will be executive editor at Out magazine. Julie Henderson joins Snap as chief communications officer. Salesforce has tapped Paula Goldman as its first ever chief ethical and humane use officer, a role that will see her develop a framework for the appropriate use of technology at the company.