Soulja Boy is perhaps best known as a recording artist. But he’s also a longtime gamer. And now, he’s selling gaming devices to help you relive video games of old.

If you head over to Soulja Boy’s SouljaWatch website right now, you’ll find the option to buy either the SouljaGame Console or the SouljaGame Handheld. The Console comes with a white box design and connects to your television. It also comes with a controller reminiscent in its design to the PlayStation controller. After you plug it in, you’ll find it comes with 800 built-in games of old, including titles that had been on the Nintendo Entertainment System, SEGA Genesis, NeoGeo, PC, and PlayStation, among others. The console costs $200, but it’s currently on sale for $150.

The SouljaGame Handheld, which typically retails for $200, but you can get now for $100, comes with a 3-inch screen and buttons and a D-pad to help you control the action. Like the console, it comes bundled with games, though it has 3,000 titles instead of the 800 you can find in the console. Its games come from the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, and PlayStation Vita, among others.

What’s unclear, however, is how SouljaBoy’s company is actually accessing and offering the games. Licensing so many of those titles from the game makers could be difficult and pricey, to say the least. It’s possible, though unconfirmed, that the devices are running ROMs, or a computer file that has a copy of the game on it. Nothing on the SouljaBoy website says how the games were obtained.

A SouljaWatch representative did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.

The SouljaGame Console and Handheld are both available now on the SouljaWatch website.