Tony Stark Is Lost in Space: Luckily NASA Has a Solution

Marvel’s “Avengers” just set a huge new record.

The trailer for the fourth installment in the series, “Avengers: Endgame”, had 289 million views in the first 24 hours it was online. That number beat the record by around 50 million views — a record set by the Avengers franchise with the November 2017 release of the trailer for the previous movie, “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the highly anticipated final chapter of the current generation of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The trailer shows the series’s characters picking up the pieces after an epic battle that left the Avengers team numbers diminished and morale at an all-time low. Meanwhile, Tony Stark, the assembler of the Avengers, drifts in space having run out of food and water, and facing an imminent loss of oxygen.

It’s a dire situation, but at least on one front, the Avengers may be in luck. The experts over at NASA chimed in on Twitter with some helpful advice on how to rescue Tony Stark:

Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark. As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for “@Avengers, we have a problem.” But if he can’t communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man pic.twitter.com/zavXrsPljq — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2018

The “Avengers” series has brought record-breaking blockbusters to the Disney family, which has owned Marvel since 2009. If early interest is any indication, “Avengers: Endgame” will be no exception.